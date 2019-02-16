Morning Call Obituaries
Thamara Shehab Obituary
Thamara Shehab, 81, of Allentown passed away at St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. She was the wife of Zahy Shehab. Born in Syria, she was a daughter of the late Nasim and Badagh Khoury.She is survived by her husband; sons Ziad and wife Perla of Bethlehem and Tarek and wife Fran of Northampton; a brother Tamar Khoury in Syria; grandchildren Jonathan, Kevin, Madison, Maria, Melina, Morgan, Aiva and Laith along with many nieces and nephews.Services: viewing Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown with funeral service starting at 11:00. Burial at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Inc. Donations can be made to St. George Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019
