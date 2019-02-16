|
Thamara Shehab, 81, of Allentown passed away at St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. She was the wife of Zahy Shehab. Born in Syria, she was a daughter of the late Nasim and Badagh Khoury.She is survived by her husband; sons Ziad and wife Perla of Bethlehem and Tarek and wife Fran of Northampton; a brother Tamar Khoury in Syria; grandchildren Jonathan, Kevin, Madison, Maria, Melina, Morgan, Aiva and Laith along with many nieces and nephews.Services: viewing Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown with funeral service starting at 11:00. Burial at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Inc. Donations can be made to St. George Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019