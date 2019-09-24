|
Thelma A. Holland, 83, of Allentown continued on her incredible journey, passing away peacefully on Thursday, September 19.
Thelma was born on November 27, 1935 to Harriet and Allie Brian Aldridge in Lenoir County, North Carolina.
Thelma grew up in poverty, often moving from her parents' home to her grandparents' and back. Thelma flourished as a high school athlete (star of state championship basketball team – made up of tough farm girls) and excellent student. In the mid 1950's, she married Raymond Holland, from neighboring Kinston NC, and moved to the Lehigh Valley in 1956.
Thelma and Ray both worked as hairdressers and, eventually, started Holiday Hair Fashions. From a single store on 19th Street in Allentown, they grew the company to 250 stores in a 6-state area with 2000 plus team members. Thelma also founded and ran Flowers by Holiday, a chain of flower stores in the Lehigh Valley. She was deeply involved in the community, serving on the boards of Moravian Academy, Valley Youth House, Bethlehem Musikfest Association, and many others.
The loves of Thelma's life were her daughter, Lesleyand her granddaughter, Michaela. Thelma worked from home throughout Lesley's formative years, creating a home for not just Lesley, but all of her friends, cousins, friends of cousins…and then the same for Michaela. Thelma was the quintessential matriarch of her very large extended family – bringing the family together with love and southern cooking.
Thelma maintained strong friendships throughout every phase of her life: from Wheat Swamp High School to Gilly's Trailer Park to Lehigh Country Club. In her later years, she lived at Country Meadows in Allentown where she found yet another set of wonderful friends and where Thelma was (spoiler alert!) the secret elf who made Christmas decorations and shared them throughout the complex, because Christmas was her favorite holiday.
She is survived by her brothers, William and Melvin; her daughter, Lesley; and her granddaughter, Michaela, as well as a myriad number of cousins, nieces, nephews scattered from Pennsylvania to North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life for Thelma will be held at Lehigh Country Club on October 10 at 4 PM. All are welcome to celebrate this remarkable woman's life with her family.
While Thelma truly loved flowers, she would appreciate contributions be made to help those still in the temporal world – specifically those in the care of Valley Youth House (www.valleyyouthhouse.org), 3400 High Point Boulevard, Bethlehem PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019