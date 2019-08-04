|
|
Thelma D. Reichard,93, formerly of Kutztown, passed away Saturday, July 27, at the Berks Heim, Leesport, PA. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edward Moser and Rose (Oswald) Meitzler. She was the wife of the late Harvey M. Reichard. She was a 1943 graduate of Allen High School, Allentown, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown. She is survived by: sons, Raymond and wife, Linda, of Mohrsville; Scott and wife, Stephanie, of Lenhartsville; daughters, Melanie Wessner and husband, Joe, of Mertztown; and Cynthia Hillegass and husband, Richard, of Mertztown; grandchildren, Andrew Reichard , Angela Hohenadel, Marshall Reichard, McKenna Reichard, and Mollie Reichard; Amy Keeney and Jill Raziano; and Kyle Hillegass; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Earl, Richard, and Ronald Meitzler. She was predeceased by siblings; Raymond Meitzler, Joyce Bauer, and Virginia Zimmerman. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Internment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff of Berks Heim for providing the excellent care Thelma received at the facility. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown, or the . Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019