Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
357 West Main Street
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
357 West Main Street
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Reichard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma D. Reichard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma D. Reichard Obituary
Thelma D. Reichard,93, formerly of Kutztown, passed away Saturday, July 27, at the Berks Heim, Leesport, PA. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edward Moser and Rose (Oswald) Meitzler. She was the wife of the late Harvey M. Reichard. She was a 1943 graduate of Allen High School, Allentown, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown. She is survived by: sons, Raymond and wife, Linda, of Mohrsville; Scott and wife, Stephanie, of Lenhartsville; daughters, Melanie Wessner and husband, Joe, of Mertztown; and Cynthia Hillegass and husband, Richard, of Mertztown; grandchildren, Andrew Reichard , Angela Hohenadel, Marshall Reichard, McKenna Reichard, and Mollie Reichard; Amy Keeney and Jill Raziano; and Kyle Hillegass; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Earl, Richard, and Ronald Meitzler. She was predeceased by siblings; Raymond Meitzler, Joyce Bauer, and Virginia Zimmerman. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Internment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff of Berks Heim for providing the excellent care Thelma received at the facility. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown, or the . Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now