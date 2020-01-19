Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Moravian Village
526 Wood St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Normington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma E. Normington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma E. Normington Obituary
Thelma E. Normington, 98, of Moravian Village of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Jennie (Gehris) Clymer.She was the wife of the late Ernest Y. Normington, Sr. Thelma was an assembler for Bell Labs, Allentown for many years until retiring. She was a member of Calvary Moravian Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Son, Ernest Y. Normington II, M.D. and his wife Carol of Macungie; 3 Grandchildren, Ernest III and his wife Tamara, Amy and her husband Scott, and Scott and his wife Jessica; and 6 Greatgrandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 11am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Moravian Village 526 Wood St. Bethlehem, PA. 18018. K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Moravian Academy 7 E. Market St. Bethlehem, PA. 18018
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -