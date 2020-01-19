|
Thelma E. Normington, 98, of Moravian Village of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Jennie (Gehris) Clymer.She was the wife of the late Ernest Y. Normington, Sr. Thelma was an assembler for Bell Labs, Allentown for many years until retiring. She was a member of Calvary Moravian Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Son, Ernest Y. Normington II, M.D. and his wife Carol of Macungie; 3 Grandchildren, Ernest III and his wife Tamara, Amy and her husband Scott, and Scott and his wife Jessica; and 6 Greatgrandchildren.
Services: A memorial service will be held at 11am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Moravian Village 526 Wood St. Bethlehem, PA. 18018. K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Moravian Academy 7 E. Market St. Bethlehem, PA. 18018
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020