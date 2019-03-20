Thelma K. Kratzer, 89, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Wilfred J. "Wiffy" Kratzer, who died in 1987. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Bertie (Trollinger) Crush. Thelma was a 1947 graduate of Allentown High School. She was employed by various local garment companies, before retiring from the Paper Outlet. Thelma was a member of the Fearless Fire Company and St. Mark's UCC in Allentown. She also frequented the Senior Center (Lehigh Valley Active Life). Thelma will be remember for being a generous and caring friend, active in many areas of the community. Survivors: Daughters, Linda A. Kratzer of Allentown and Diane Kratzer Eklund and her husband Brett Johnson of Tucson, Arizona. Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mark's UCC, 52 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary