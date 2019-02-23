Home

Thelma Mae Kresge Cameron

Thelma Mae Kresge Cameron Obituary
Thelma Mae Kresge Cameron, 88, of Allentown, died on February 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late John M. Cameron who died on October 22, 2003.Born October 16, 1930 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Fred I. and Nellie M. (Beers) Kresge.She was a member of Jr. Aides of Allentown Hospital from 1952 to 1972 and served as President in 1960. She was one of 11 Jr. Aide members to organize an Auxilary for Allentown Sacred Heart Hospital, now Lehigh Valley Health Network, and served as President from 2004 to 2008. Thelma loved golfing in the summer and bowling in the winter. Survivors: Sons Robert K. and his wife Mariann of Allentown, David A. and his wife Tammy of Catasauqua; daughter Beth C. Grace and her husband Chris V. of Topton; grandchildren Katherine Bisbing and her husband Garrett, Alexis and Caroline Cameron, Ryan Cameron and his wife Shannon, Cameron, Taylor and Jordan Grace; great grandchildren Hayden, Harper, Sophia and Dakota. Predeceased by one brother and three sisters.Services: Private. Arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home,1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown.Contributions: To the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019
