Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Thelma Vasiliadis


1933 - 2020
Thelma Vasiliadis Obituary
Thelma Vasiliadis, 86, of Bethlehem died Friday, April 10, 2020 at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born May 22, 1933 in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Jordan and Kaliope (Dervivoglow) Vasiliadis. She was the loving wife of Kostas "Gus" Vasiliadis.

Thelma worked for the Bethlehem Steel. She was a faithful member and taught Sunday school at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem.

Thelma will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Kostas "Gus", daughters, Carol Smith, wife of Gordon and Mary Dectis, wife of Peter, all of Bethlehem, grandchilren, Neal and fiance, Lisa, Natalie and fiance, Matthew, Michael and fiance, Katherine, and Christopher and fiance, Devon, sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Vasiliadis and Vasilia Chiadis, and nieces and nephews, Mike Vasiliadis and wife, Sue, Jan Vasiliadis and husband, Charles, Sandra Hicks and husband, Rob, Nick Chiadis and wife, Kathy, Marion Bitner and husband, Mark, Doug Haines and wife, Jill, and Lee Haines and wife, Kristen, and God-daughter, Renee Piripavel. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Peter Vasiliadis and sister-in-law, Cleo Haines.

Services are private and will be live streamed at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral using, www.stnicholas.org/vasiliadis, it will be available 15 minutes prior to the service. Private burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. www.connellfuneral.com

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. union Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020
