Theodora Greco Wieser, 81, of Catasauqua, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Atlas, she was the daughter of the late Saverio (Jinx) and Dorothy (Koziar) Greco of Kulpmont. She graduated from Kulpmont High School and received a B.A. in art education from Kutztown State University. An accomplished painter and sculptor, she leaves behind a significant body of work for her loved ones.
"Teddi" is survived by her husband of 40 years, Forrest Wieser; four children: Joseph B. (Mary Margaret) Yodzis of Winston-Salem, NC; Kenneth J. Yodzis of Allentown; Adele (Rodney) Pursel of Millville; and Phillip T. Leighton (Wendy) of Elizabeth City, NC; and seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who will miss their adoring Baba. They were the joy of her life. She is also survived by her siblings, Charles S. (Betty) Greco of Reston, Va., Kathleen (Bob) Sprague of Freedom, Pa., and James (Nancy) Greco of Clifton, N.J., and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 10:30 - 12:30 P.M. at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mt. Carmel, Pa., followed by graveside services at 1:00 P.M. in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mt. Carmel, Pa. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held in April 2021, near her birthdate.
Memorial contributions can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org), an organization in which she actively volunteered for many years; or the American Cancer Society.
Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mt. Carmel is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD Ashley D'Andrea, Supervisor.
Visit: http://www.rothermelfh.com
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.