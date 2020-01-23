|
|
Theodore Fedora, 98, of Bethlehem, died on January 21, 2020. He was born October 21, 1921 in Lansford, PA; son of the late Wash and Anna (Hruba) Fedora. Theodore is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Elizabeth (Yaworsky) Fedora.
Theodore proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He retired as a layout operator at the former Western Electric after 35 years of service. Theodore was a member of the Lucent Pioneers, played in the Pioneer League, and served on the board of directors for the First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. He was a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church where he served as Financial Secretary for 15 years as well as teaching Sunday school for many years.
Theodore is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and nephews, David Cudlic, Ronald Fedora, and Peter Schears. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Nicholas, Wash, and Andrew Fedora; and sisters, Mary Shears, Anna Triechak and Helen Cudlic.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 980 Bridle Path Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18017. A funeral service with burial will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be held at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020