|
|
Theodore "Ted" G. Lentz, 90, of Hillsgrove, PA, formerly of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Highlands Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Laporte, PA. He was the husband of the late Eleanor V. (Schaffer) Lentz. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Clifford M. and Miriam H. (Diehl) Lentz. Ted owned an operated L & L Plumbing, Allentown for many years before retiring. He was a member of Rock Run Church, Muncy Valley, PA. Ted was a former member of Calvary Temple, where he served on the Board, as a Deacon and provided bus transportation for the children of the church. He was one of the original eight of the Dushore Hunting Camp. Ted enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, water skiing and other outdoor sports. He loved his church and most importantly his family.
Survivors: Son: Dorrell M. and his wife Maryjo Lentz of Pottstown; Brothers: Stanley of Coopersburg and Timothy of Columbia, SC; Sisters: Dorothea DeMuth and Evangeline Prisaznik both of Allentown. Grandchildren: Danene Fries, Dessica Putnick, Danita Fries, Danette Brown, Derek and Leesha Lentz; Great-grandchildren: Tristan, Seth and Layton. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Dorene M. Crowe.
Services: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 3rd in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Upper Milford Evangelical Cemetery, Zionsville. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Rock Run Church P.O. Box 39 Muncy Valley, PA 17758.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2019