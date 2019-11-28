Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore G. Lentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore G. Lentz Obituary
Theodore "Ted" G. Lentz, 90, of Hillsgrove, PA, formerly of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Highlands Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Laporte, PA. He was the husband of the late Eleanor V. (Schaffer) Lentz. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Clifford M. and Miriam H. (Diehl) Lentz. Ted owned an operated L & L Plumbing, Allentown for many years before retiring. He was a member of Rock Run Church, Muncy Valley, PA. Ted was a former member of Calvary Temple, where he served on the Board, as a Deacon and provided bus transportation for the children of the church. He was one of the original eight of the Dushore Hunting Camp. Ted enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, water skiing and other outdoor sports. He loved his church and most importantly his family.

Survivors: Son: Dorrell M. and his wife Maryjo Lentz of Pottstown; Brothers: Stanley of Coopersburg and Timothy of Columbia, SC; Sisters: Dorothea DeMuth and Evangeline Prisaznik both of Allentown. Grandchildren: Danene Fries, Dessica Putnick, Danita Fries, Danette Brown, Derek and Leesha Lentz; Great-grandchildren: Tristan, Seth and Layton. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Dorene M. Crowe.

Services: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 3rd in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Upper Milford Evangelical Cemetery, Zionsville. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Rock Run Church P.O. Box 39 Muncy Valley, PA 17758.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now