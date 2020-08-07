1/
Theodore Gus Paras
1949 - 2020
Mr. Theodore Gus Paras, age 70, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Gus Paras. He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years., Debra Kessinger Paras, Buford, GA; sons, Shawn Paras, Tampa, FL, Casey (Niki) Paras, Buford, GA; granddaughters, Sienna Paras, Tampa, FL, and Mia Paras, Buford, GA; grandsons, Richie Kauker, Buford, GA, Anthony Kauker, Buford, GA; mother, Canella "Nellie" Paras, Williamsport, PA; sister, Stephanie (John) Green, Williamsport, PA; brother, Jim (Denise) Paras, Lockhaven, Pa. Mr. Paras was born on November 13, 1949 in Lockhaven, PA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air force. Mr. Paras was retired from GE Healthcare and was of the Presbyterian faith. He resided in Allentown, PA for thirty-six years prior to moving to Buford, GA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation (lls.org or 1-800-955-4572),

or, to the Disabled Veterans in memory of Theodore Paras. There is no formal service at this time.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2020.
