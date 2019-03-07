Theodore Joseph Sattler, 82, of Williams Township, passed away March 4, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Jean Sattler, celebrating 50 years of marriage last June. Son of the late Theodore C. and Theresa H. Sattler, Ted earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University in 1955. He served in the Army National Guard. For 40 years, Ted designed semiconductor packaging systems at Western Electric, retiring from Agere in 2001. He was a creative and skillful designer of tools for Jean's arts and crafts and home business.Ted is remembered as a sweet man by his wife, Jean; as a kind dad with a wry sense of humor by his children: Douglas (Emilee) of Hollis, NH, Melanie Sattler of Williams Township, Steven (Anya) of Washington, DC; as the best big brother to: Theresa M. Sattler of Williams Township, Larry Sattler (Donna) of Williams Township, Rosemarie Bauman (John) of Bethlehem, Michelle DeMenno (predeceased), (Don) of Allentown; as a fun Pop Pop to his grandchildren: Morgan, Daniel, Alex and Theodore; and as a beloved uncle to Caitlin and James J. McCarthy, and Christopher, Jonathan, Katherine and Michael DeMenno.Services will be held privately. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Williams Township Fire Co. No. 1, 2500 Morgan Hill Rd., Easton, PA 18042-7058. Arrangements by the Falk Funeral Home in Hellertown. Please visit his "Book of Memories" at Falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary