Theodore R. Miller, 99, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Lehigh Center. He was the husband of the late LeAnna R.S. (Kerschner) Miller. Born in Summit Hill, he was the son of the late George and Jenny (Ebert) Miller. Before retiring, he worked as an electrician at Mack Trucks for 41 years. He was an Army veteran, serving during WWII.Survivors: son David T. and his wife Diane of Whitehall; daughter Beverly A. of Allentown; sister Gertrude Balliet of Whitehall; granddaughter Jaclyn. Graveside Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, May 31 at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave, Allentown. No calling hours. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com Memorials can be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019