Theresa A. Ruhf
Theresa A. Ruhf, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020 while in the care of Alexandria Manor, Bath surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Theodore T. Ruhf, Sr.. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Anna (Falco) Villani. Theresa worked in the Library at Lehigh University for 39 years until retiring in 2012. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as cooking and baking.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son Theodroe T. " Ted" Ruhf, Jr. of Bethlehem; brothers Joe Villani and his wife Eileen of Bethlehem and Dominic Villani and his wife Nancy of Bethlehem; grandchildren Christopher Durnin and his wife Sydney, Thomas Ruhf and wife Margaret, Kaitlyn Ruhf and her companion Josh Suzuki and Laura Bannon and her husband John and her loving great grandchildren Jillian Durnin, Isabelle Durnin, Ella Bannon, Thea Bannon, Emilia Bannon, Quincy Ruhf and Jonah Ruhf. Theresa was preceded in death by her son Robert W. Ruhf, daughter in law Linda Ruhf, granddaughter Lyndsey Ruhf, siblings Antionette "Dolly" DeFrancisco, Richard Villani and Vito Villani.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome,com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Angel 34 Foundation, P.O. Box 494, Nazareth, PA 18064 or Dream Come True, P.O. Box 21167, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002 or Edgeboro Moravian Church Building Fund; 645 Hamilton Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
