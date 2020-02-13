|
Theresa "Terri" Ann Picard, 64, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 while in the care of Valley Manor, Coopersburg surrounded by her loving family. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Albert R. and Emma (Francischino) DeAngelis. Terri was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1973. She worked for Western Electric as an assembler for 2 years post high school. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and loved the years of raising her children. Terri enjoyed holidays, talking on the phone, online shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She loved being in her apartment in Bangor and daily walks with her dog, Octavia.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Victoria Picard of Bethlehem; son Daryl Picard Jr. of Allentown; siblings Sandra Cheszar-Nalbach and her husband Joseph of Destin, FL, Albert "Bing" R. DeAngelis and his wife Sharon of Destin, FL and Ralph DeAngelis and his wife Alita of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews, Diana Cheszar-Sanderson and her husband Brad Sanderson of Nashville, Misty DeAngelis of Bethlehem, Brenna DeAngelis of Bethlehem, Albert Rocco DeAngelis III of Hellertown, Brad DeAngelis of Bethlehem and many loving great nieces and nephews. Terri will also be lovingly missed by her support Dog Octavia.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifueralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to In lieu of flowers, to support Erica's Art Cart at St Luke's University Health Network at sluhn.org/supporthealingarts or to send your donation check: make check to SLUHN and memo "Erica's Art Cart". Mail to: SLUHN Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020