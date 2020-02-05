|
After 93 years of laughter and love, Theresa "Tessie" (Sodl) Bretz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 4, 2020.
Tessie was married to the love of her life, Albert Bretz Jr. for 59 years before his passing in 2016.
She was born in Stiles on June 3, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Mary and Stephen Sodl.
Tessie held many jobs during her life including working at the Lehigh Valley Dairy, as a Lehigh County home health aide and also as a homemaker.
Passing on before Theresa include her husband Albert Bretz, sisters Rose, Mary, and Helen, and brothers Al, Edmund, and Stephen.
Theresa had many hobbies throughout her beautiful life including singing in the West Coplay Maennerchor and church choirs, frequent polka dancing, bus trips with friends, letting the flowers and vines grow over the top porch at her house, adopting animals, and maybe her favorite of all: being the most amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. It was hard to catch Tessie not smiling and her infectious laugh will not soon be forgotten.
Survivors that will continue to remember Tessie's smile and constant sunshine are: Daughter, Marita wife of Richard Rabenold of Coplay, Donna wife of Steven Volkert of Lehighton, sister Margaret Malitsch, brother Godred Sodl and her grandchildren: Michael, Daniel, Amanda, and Sierra as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Peter's RCC, 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, Pa 18037. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10 am in the church. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Parish Cemetery. Please do not feel the need to wear black or dark colors to Theresa's services. She would have loved everyone to dress to match her brightness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Forgotten Felines and Fidos; Germansville, c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020