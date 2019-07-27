Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brubaker Funeral Home
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home
327 Chestnut St.
Coplay, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's R.C. Church
4 s. 5th St.
Coplay, PA
View Map
Theresa Brown Obituary
Theresa (Hammer) Brown, aka Mom, aka Grammy, aka Friend, aka Last of the dirty dozen, aka Hero, passed peacefully on July 26th surrounded by people who loved her and she loved unconditionally.

Someone once said that life is a series of moments, some are good and some are bad but they are all worth living. Theresa's life was filled with great moments but she had her share of bad. She faced the bad with strength, unwavering determination and relying on her faith. The great moments were celebrated with family and friends, joyfully and with love.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard and her grandson Tyler, as well as all of her siblings. She leaves behind people that adored her and will miss her forever - her daughters Karen, Val and Jen, her sons Mark and Chris. Daughter-in-laws Sue and Lori, Son-in-law's Vic and Jay; her precious grandchildren Josh, Jake, Abby and Ella and her nephew aka Little brother, Dennis and many other loved ones that would cost a fortune to list.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Wednesday July 31st, 2019 at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 4 s. 5th St. Coplay, 18037. Her viewings will be held at 7-9pm Tuesday July 30th, and Wednesday 9-10am at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, 18037. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019
