Theresa C. Hanzsek, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Holy Family Manor. Her husband of 54 years, Frank J. Hanzsek, died in 2006. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Emma (Halleman) Carraghan.
Surviving are daughters, Elaine T. Hanzsek, and her husband George Stasak of Bethlehem and Nanci J. Mickelson of Whitehall; a brother, Wayne of Catasauqua; and her grandson, Grant, who was the light of her life. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Joseph Mickelson, Jr., and brothers Robert and Hank Carraghan.
Family and friends are invited to her viewing from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the or for Parkinson's. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020