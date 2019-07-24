Theresa C. Karabin, 92 of Bethlehem, died on Saturday, July 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Daday) Sabol. Theresa was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 64 years, George R. Karabin.



Theresa was a graduate of Ss. Cyril and Methodius and Bethlehem Catholic. She briefly worked at the Northampton County office before getting married. For the remainder of Theresa's life her full time job was raising her four children. She was also a mother to many of her children's and grandchildren's friends.



She was a devout Catholic who went to daily Mass her whole life; it was her home away from home. She served in the Legion of Mary for many years, praying the Rosary with women in the Allentown prison and comforting patients at Gracedale. She was a loyal member of St Anne's women's sodality and served as president at one time. She has been a parishioner at St Anne's since 1951.



Theresa's family will remember her not only as a strong woman of faith but as someone who strongly believed in her convictions. She continuously fought for and supported the causes that were important to her. She was like a "hurricane" at times; blowing strong and straightforward as she pursued her passions and commitments. Of her loves, of which there were many, the Jersey shore was one of Theresa and her late husband, George's most beloved. It was where she and her family could relax and become refreshed, a place of memories and new adventures, and a place where family gathered and enjoyed each other's company. After all her children left home Theresa became a devoted Phillies and Sixers fan.



Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Gregory Karabin and his wife, Bonnie; Christopher Karabin and his wife, Janet; Drew Karabin and his wife, Mary Jane; daughter, Deborah and her husband, John Stevenson; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Sabol, Andrew Sabol, Frank Sabol and her sisters, Mary Gasda and Anna Sabol.



Services: Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 with a visitation to follow from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Another visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:45-10:30 a.m. on Friday followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Theresa to St. Anne's Education Endowment Fund, c/o St. Anne's Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019