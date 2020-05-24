Theresa C. "Tessie" Yost, 83, of Bath, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Gracedale Nursing Home, of Nazareth. She was born on August 25, 1936 in Bath and is the daughter of the late Gregory G. and Theresa (Dragosits) Yost. Tessie graduated from Northampton High School in 1954. She was a secretary for Keystone Cement Co., of Bath, for 34 years. She also worked for Sacred Heart Parish, of Bath for 10 years, where she was a devoted member, volunteering in many capacities. Tessie was the former treasurer for Sacred Heart Credit Union. She is missed by siblings, William Yost and wife Ella, of Bath, Dolores Palmer, of Bethlehem, Robert Yost and wife Pamela, of Northampton, Thomas Yost and wife Kathleen, of Bethlehem, Edward D. Yost, of Bath, Kathleen Hunsicker and husband Garry, of Bath, Patricia Reppert and husband David, of Northampton, sister-in-law, Rose Yost, of Nazareth, also by many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by brother, Gregory Yost. Thank you to the nurses and staff of Gracedale Nursing Home for the care and compassion shown towards Tessie. Due to the current social restrictions, a private service will be held for immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to "Sacred Heart Parish" and mailed to 210 E. Northampton St., Bath PA 18014. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.