Theresa Doncsecz

Theresa Doncsecz Obituary
Theresa Doncsecz, 97, of Bethlehem died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Westminster Village in Allentown. Born December 14, 1922 in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Korpics) and Joseph Doncsecz.

Theresa worked as a sewing machine operator for several different factories in the Lehigh Valley. She was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church and currently Incarnation of Our Lord Parish both in Bethlehem. Theresa was a member at the Windish Hall in Bethlehem. She enjoyed sewing and baking which will be missed by her family.

She is survived by her niece, Margaret Kovach and nephews, Joseph Kovach and Charles Babich husband of Kathy. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Kovach and Anna Babich.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Incarnation of Our Lord Church, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 from 9-10 M followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish or to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Development Office, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020
