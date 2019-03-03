Theresa F. Pflugler, 91, formerly of Bath, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton. She was the wife of the late Louis L. Pflugler, who passed away on December 12, 2008. Theresa was born October 26, 1927 in Lower Nazareth Twp., to the parents of the late Joseph Ullman and Theresa (Lagler) Ullman. Theresa worked in the laundry department at Gracedale, Nazareth. Prior, she worked for St. Regis Paper Co., formerly of Nazareth. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Nazareth. Theresa was an avid Nascar Fan. She will be missed by sister, Florence Bessenhoffer and husband Leo, of Millersville, MD., and also by many Nieces and Nephews. She was pre-deceased by sisters, Mary Pflugler, Mary Pokotello, and Helen Lettich; brothers, Joseph, John and Edward Ullman, and Frank Pehr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Church, Nazareth. Followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Nazareth. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, from 6:00-8:00 PM and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary