Theresa Gaspar Ferreira, 65, born February 18, 1954. Her fight in life ended to join our Lord and Saviour on March 7, 2019 at 6:45 pm. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a tutor and always a teacher to everyone in life. Theresa loved to help and take care of everyone and every animal. She was a gift to all with her knowledge and wisdom and now she is heaven's gift.She was preceded in death by her mother Laura Gaspar and grandchild Caleb Ferreira. Theresa is survived by her father Louis Gaspar, husband Jose Ferreira, children, Angela (Ferreira) Kuhns, James Ferreira, grandchildren Noelle Kuhns, Joshua Kuhns, Gabriella Ferreira, Brittleigh Ferreira and Skylar Ferreira.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to the Brain and Behavior research foundation at donate.bbrfoundation.org.Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019
