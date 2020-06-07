Theresa H. Lauser
Theresa H. Lauser, 82, of Coplay passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving wife for 46 years of Paul P. Lauser, who predeceased her in 2003. Theresa was the owner of The Winding Brook in Whitehall for thirty-two years. She energetically helped prepare for numerous weddings and events held at the popular catering hall. Prior to that, she and her husband Paul owned and operated Miller's Diner in Northampton. Born in Northampton on November 28, 1937, Theresa was the youngest daughter of Joseph J. and Rose K. (Schlafer) Gober originally of Austria -Hungary. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton. Theresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sharing her love of cooking and baking with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Theresa also loved planting beautiful flowers and working outside in her yard. Her door was always open to family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining and hosting parties in her home. Theresa is survived by son Nicholas, his wife Karen and daughter Alexandria P. Lauser; daughter Tanya L. O'Brien, her husband Timothy and children Katharine R., Brendan P. and Erin E. O'Brien; daughter-in-law Stephanie M. Terleski; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by husband, Paul P. Lauser; son, Paul Lauser III; sister, Stella C. Piervallo; and brothers, Joseph P., John P., and Stephen P. Gober. Services and interment were held privately. Contributions honoring Theresa may be presented to her family – checks made payable to Tanya L. O'Brien c/o Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd, Whitehall, PA 18052.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
