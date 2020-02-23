Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125

Theresa Ignar


1937 - 2020
Theresa Ignar Obituary
Theresa (Miga) Ignar, 82, of New Tripoli, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Leo B. Ignar to whom she was married 62 years last July 20. Born in McAdoo, Schuylkill County, June 2, 1937, Theresa was the daughter of the late Wassil and Pauline (Buckta) Miga. She was a graduate of the Empire Beauty School in Hazleton, PA and attended Dean College in Franklin, MA where she studied art. She was multilingual, later in life studying Spanish. Her interest included painting, listening to music, attending theatre performances at the local colleges, and being an active member of The Red Hat Society. She was known for her infectious smile, quick wit, and kind and loving spirit. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield and its Woman's Guild.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Leo; daughter, Sandra M. Caffyn and her husband, Christopher of New Tripoli; brother, Michael Miga of LaPlata, MD; sisters, Mary Bumbulsky of Roebling, NJ, Bernadine Hametz of Berwick; loving grandchildren, Mitchell B. Caffyn, Jennifer C. Caffyn.

Service: A private service will be held at St. Kunegunda Cemetery, McAdoo. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020
