Theresa J. Wendland
Theresa J. Wendland, 92 years, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully July 24th, 2020. She was the wife of the late Heinz W. Wendland. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Theresa (Marosits) Haffner.

Theresa was lifetime member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Allentown. Theresa was naturally gifted musically and loved to sing and play a variety of instruments.

She was a loving wife and great mother. She was affectionately called Oma by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with those who knew her well.

Surviving are her children, daughters Theresa and Michael Eddinger, Christine and Eric Snyder, sons Michael and Theresa Wendland, Thomas and Ange Wendland, and Timothy Wendland; sisters Helen Temmel, Agnes Goldschmidt and Esther and Rudolf Gyory; grandchildren Elizabeth, Stephanie, Michael, Andrew, James, Megan, Jillian, Thomas, Robert and Samantha; great grandchildren Noah, Sadie and 2 more on the way! She was preceded in death by her son James, sisters Elizabeth and Anna and a brother Carl.

Mom (Oma) you will always be our SUNSHINE!

Graveside services will be held at 11am Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 306 Windsor St. Whitehall, PA 18052. Due to current restrictions there will be a time to greet the family at the cemetery from 10:30-11am. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 25, 2020
Tom, Tim & Family,

Sincerely sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Her wonderful memories will remain alive in your hearts forever. God bless her soul.
John, Lissette & Sophia Scrizzi
