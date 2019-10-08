Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front St
Allentown, PA
Theresa L. Petruska Obituary
Theresa L. (Cech) Petruska, 97, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen A. Petruska. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Lukas and Anna (Pinter) Cech. She graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School and retired from Penn State Mills. Theresa was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church.

Survivors: daughter- Janis wife of John Fels of Schnecksville; son- Stephen Petruska husband of Yvonne of Florida; grandchildren- Jeffrey Harrich, Lisa Brunner-Devers, Lori wife of Chris Jones; 9 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters- Anna, Pauline and Mary and her brother- Joseph.

A viewing will be held on Saturday October 12th 8:30-9:30AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2019
