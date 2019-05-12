|
Theresa M. Bartholomew, 92, died peacefully on May 8th, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN, with her family by her side.Born October 22, 1926 in Bethlehem, PA. She was the daughter of the late Vito and Julia (Farrugia) Doria. Theresa was the wife of the late James E. Bartholomew, Jr, whom she married on September 6th, 1947. She worked for the Navy Department during World War ll and in the sales department at Bethlehem Steel for seven years. She was a member of Christ Church UCC in Bethlehem. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, James E. Bartholomew, lll, and her daughter, Melissa (Gary) Billiard, grandchildren, Stephen Billiard, Jennifer (John) Stephenson, Amanda (Nathan) Overton, Matthew (Jill) Billiard, great grandchildren, Lucas and Elias Overton, Solomon Billiard, nieces Kathleen Conroy, Patricia Silfies-Beahm, Tim Nunnemacher, George Nunnemacher, and Gail Diehl. She was predeceased by her brothers, Francis and Anthony Doria. Her family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019