Theresa M. Bednar, 99, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home Fountain Hill Annex. She was born in Bethlehem a daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Marsivillo) Mastropieri. She was employed as a garment worker for many years before retiring in 1985 from the Lehigh Valley Silk Mills Factory in Fountain Hill. Theresa was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of Bethlehem.
Survivors: Son, John Bednar; nephew John Mastropieri (Yogi); grandchildren, Kimberly Smith, Larry Goeppert, Gina Bednar, John Bednar Jr.; 3 greatgrandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Rosemary Fornauf; siblings, Francis Mastropieri, Michael Mastropieri, Antoinette Allen, Rachael Zongora; Goddaughter Barbara Houston and granddaughter Jennifer Bednar.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in the Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.