Theresa M. Betz, 92, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Alfred A. Betz, who passed September 9, 1988. Born June 28, 1927 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Ignatz and Anna (Geosits) Bendekovitz. Theresa worked at the former Nazareth Waste Mill and later at Kramer Textile for many years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Theresa was a great cook and baker. She enjoyed sharing her German and Austrian baking specialties with everyone. Survivors: sons, Alfred A. and wife, Kay of Maryland, David J. and wife, Laura of Nazareth, daughter Rose Ann and husband, Daniel of Florida; grandchildren, Matthew, Lynsey, Amanda, Daniel, Justin and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Myranda; sister Rose Hanzl of Emmaus. Theresa was predeceased by brothers, Edward Bendekovitz and Ignatz Flipovits; and sisters, Lillian Bendekovitz and Anna Flipovits Fischl. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home, 220 Washington Park, Nazareth. Family and friends may call Wednesday 10:00-11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Nazareth. Due to the COVID-19 social distancing, only 25 people will be allowed in the visitation room with rotations in place, face masks are required at all times. Arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home, Nazareth. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Holy Family Church, W. Center St., Nazareth PA 18064 or Bethlehem Special Olympics, P.O. Box 536, Bethlehem PA 18016 in loving memory of Theresa.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.