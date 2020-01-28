Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Theresa Emerick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Queenship of Mary Catholic Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Emerick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Emerick


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. Emerick Obituary
Theresa M. Emerick, 91, of Coplay, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Above and Beyond, Mountain View. Born on July 4, 1928 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Katie (Spaits) Nemeth. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius, in 2016. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors: Theresa is survived by her son, James S.; grandsons, Ryan and Matthew; a sister, Catherine Schafer; brother, Charlie Nemeth; sister-in-law, Cecilia Emerick, Millie Emerick; several nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 31st at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 1324 Newport Ave. Family and friends may call on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in memory of Theresa.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -