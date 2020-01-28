|
Theresa M. Emerick, 91, of Coplay, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Above and Beyond, Mountain View. Born on July 4, 1928 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Katie (Spaits) Nemeth. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius, in 2016. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Northampton. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors: Theresa is survived by her son, James S.; grandsons, Ryan and Matthew; a sister, Catherine Schafer; brother, Charlie Nemeth; sister-in-law, Cecilia Emerick, Millie Emerick; several nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 31st at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 1324 Newport Ave. Family and friends may call on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in memory of Theresa.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020