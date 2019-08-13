|
|
Theresa M. "Teri" Feiller, 59, of Stiles-Whitehall, PA, formerly of Cementon, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at ManorCare, Bethlehem. Born May 10, 1960 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Theresa (Kornheisl) Feiller. Teri worked for the Lehigh Valley Health Network as a phlebotomist for 20 years. Prior, she worked at the former Cross Country Clothes. Survivors: companion, Thomas J. Danner; son, Timothy Feiller and wife, Nikki; daughter, Kelly R. Danner; grandsons, Aiden and Lucius; sisters, Michelle Frey and husband, David C., Gael Sterner and Sue Muir; brother, Mark Feiller. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 1:00 p.m. in Egypt Memorial Park, 4548 Main St., Whitehall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , America or Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in loving memory of Teri.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019