Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Theresa Feiller
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Egypt Memorial Park
4548 Main St.
Whitehall, PA
Theresa M. "Teri" Feiller


1960 - 2019
Theresa M. "Teri" Feiller, 59, of Stiles-Whitehall, PA, formerly of Cementon, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at ManorCare, Bethlehem. Born May 10, 1960 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Theresa (Kornheisl) Feiller. Teri worked for the Lehigh Valley Health Network as a phlebotomist for 20 years. Prior, she worked at the former Cross Country Clothes. Survivors: companion, Thomas J. Danner; son, Timothy Feiller and wife, Nikki; daughter, Kelly R. Danner; grandsons, Aiden and Lucius; sisters, Michelle Frey and husband, David C., Gael Sterner and Sue Muir; brother, Mark Feiller. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 1:00 p.m. in Egypt Memorial Park, 4548 Main St., Whitehall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , America or Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in loving memory of Teri.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019
