Theresa M. Kimock, 88, of S. Whitehall Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at Phoebe Home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Cserensitz) Schwartz.Theresa was a member of Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown, where she faithfully attended mass and sang on the choir. She was employed as a seamstress and for Hess's, retired from AT&T in Allentown and was employed by Giant after retirement. She will be remembered as a strong, loving, and giving woman.Survivors include a son John and his wife Mary of S. Whitehall Twp., daughter Veronica Schreiter of S. Whitehall Twp., grandchildren Haley Kimock, Nicholas Schreiter, and Staci Kimock. She was predeceased by a daughter Theresa Bolognia, and siblings Louis, Edward, Frankie, Minnie, Helen, Stephen, and Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12pm on Friday February 22nd, 2019 at Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown, PA 18104. There will be a viewing from 11am-12pm on Friday at the church. Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay, PA. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019