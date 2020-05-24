Theresa M. Kuhns
1924 - 2020
Theresa M. Kuhns passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Charles H. Kuhns. Born in Fountain Hill on October 12, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Veronica Sajt. Theresa worked for Wilgor Mills in Bethlehem for many years. Theresa was a past member of the Golden Hillers and the Fountain Hill Beneficial Society where she was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, bowling and being together with all of her family.

Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her son Charles, husband of Loree of Bethlehem; grandson Daniel, husband of Amy of Fountain Hill; granddaughter-in-law Marcie, wife of the late grandson Matthew of Allentown; great grandsons Wyatt, Noah, Findley, Max and Mason; great granddaughter Georgia and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Anthony, Geza and Louis; sisters Mary and Veronica.

Services will be Private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Theresa's memory to the Alzheimer's Association care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
