Theresa M. Lehman, 92 of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown. She was the wife of the late William E. Lehman, Sr., who died in September 2019.
Born in Mauch Chunk, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Oslak) and Adam Metz, Sr. Theresa was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School. She worked at PP&L, General Electric and Black & Decker for 30 years, until retiring in 1985. She was a member St. Paul's R.C. Church, Allentown. Theresa was an avid bowler, loved crossword puzzles and enjoyed taking walks with her grandchildren.
Survivors: Son, William E. Lehman, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Allentown; daughters, Carol Unangst and her husband David of Schnecksville and Linda M. Kametz of Allentown.; sister, Dorothy Sofranko of Allentown; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by a sister Cecelia Heck and brothers Anthony Metz, John Metz and Adam Metz, Jr.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. Second Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 9 AM until the time of service, all in the church. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Phoebe Ministries, Community Life, 1925 Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020