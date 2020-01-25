Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
920 S. Second Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
920 S. Second Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Lehman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. Lehman Obituary
Theresa M. Lehman, 92 of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown. She was the wife of the late William E. Lehman, Sr., who died in September 2019.

Born in Mauch Chunk, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Oslak) and Adam Metz, Sr. Theresa was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School. She worked at PP&L, General Electric and Black & Decker for 30 years, until retiring in 1985. She was a member St. Paul's R.C. Church, Allentown. Theresa was an avid bowler, loved crossword puzzles and enjoyed taking walks with her grandchildren.

Survivors: Son, William E. Lehman, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Allentown; daughters, Carol Unangst and her husband David of Schnecksville and Linda M. Kametz of Allentown.; sister, Dorothy Sofranko of Allentown; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by a sister Cecelia Heck and brothers Anthony Metz, John Metz and Adam Metz, Jr.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. Second Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 9 AM until the time of service, all in the church. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Phoebe Ministries, Community Life, 1925 Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -