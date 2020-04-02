|
Theresa M. Mindler, 87, of Bethlehem passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Gracedale nursing home in Nazareth, PA. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Grace (Pcihoda) and Joseph Timmer. She was married to Richard T. Mindler, Sr. who died on February 7, 1989.
Prior to starting a family Theresa worked at Just Born as a candy maker. She was extremely devoted to her faith and was a loyal parishioner at the former St. John Capistrano Catholic Church and recently Holy Infancy Catholic Church both in Bethlehem. Theresa also enjoyed spending time with her family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Richard T. Mindler, Jr. and wife Kathy of Bethlehem Township, nieces, Amelia Filo, Anita Michaylira and MaryAnn Sarkozy, nephew, Anthony Sarkozy, and cousin, William Pcihoda. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Mindler and brother, Joseph "Jolly Joe" Timmer and wife, Dorothy.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020