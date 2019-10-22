|
|
Theresa M. "Teri" Polczer, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully while in the care of Old Orchard, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Stephen C. Polczer with whom she shared 58 years of loving marriage. Born in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Victoria (Martucci) Sebio. Teri was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1961 and she later attended cosmetology school. She managed Sebio's Lounge in Bethlehem for over 30 years. Teri enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and yard sales. She loved flowers, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed spoiling all of them. She will be remembered for her strength, kindness, compassion, love and faith. "Teri" was the shining light in every room and friend to all.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Stephen, she will be lovingly remembered by her sons Stephen J. Polczer of Cherryville and David Polczer of Bethlehem; brother Michael Sebio and his wife Sharon of Bethlehem and Deborah Peters and her husband David of Bethlehem; grandchildren Kathryn, Stephen and Sean and 4 loving great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and also on Thursday Morning from 10 A.M.until time of the service. Burial will follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019