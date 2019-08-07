|
Theresa Matsick, 91, of Nesquehoning, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was the widow of the late Steve G. Matsick. Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Asmondja) Poshefko.
Surviving are a daughter Valerie A. Wasilko wife of John, State College, PA; sons Stephen husband of Sandra, Sinking Spring, PA, Dennis , Nesquehoning, and Michael husband of Nancy, Coopersburg, PA; 5 grandchildren; a great grandson.
Funeral Mass, Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Parish of the P.V. Church, Summit Hill. Interment will be held in S.S. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Thursday 6-8:00 P.M. and Friday morning 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the Joseph S. Blazosky F.H., Nesquehoning. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2019