Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish of the P.V. Church
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Matsick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Matsick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Matsick Obituary
Theresa Matsick, 91, of Nesquehoning, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was the widow of the late Steve G. Matsick. Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Asmondja) Poshefko.

Surviving are a daughter Valerie A. Wasilko wife of John, State College, PA; sons Stephen husband of Sandra, Sinking Spring, PA, Dennis , Nesquehoning, and Michael husband of Nancy, Coopersburg, PA; 5 grandchildren; a great grandson.

Funeral Mass, Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Parish of the P.V. Church, Summit Hill. Interment will be held in S.S. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Thursday 6-8:00 P.M. and Friday morning 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the Joseph S. Blazosky F.H., Nesquehoning. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now