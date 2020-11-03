1/1
Theresa McAllister
Theresa McAllister, a loving, giving and cherished woman, passed away on October 31 at the age of 103 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was born in Allentown to the late: Peter and Theresa Alexa and was predeceased by her husband Jack in 1988. Theresa had worked for 23 years for Vogue as a model and then for Bloomingdales as a Buyer. She is survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Services: on Wednesday November 4th a viewing will be held from 10AM until a Funeral Service at 11AM both will be at St. Paul Antiochian Church, 156 East Main Street, Emmaus, PA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Theresa's name to the church. www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Antiochian Church
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Antiochian Church
