Theresa Morelli, 91, passed away January 24, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. She lived in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania from 1996 until 2018. She was married to Frank A. Morelli for 37 years until his death in 1991.
Theresa had a long career as a legal secretary. Upon retirement, she spent many years as a volunteer for various charities. An active and independent senior, Theresa excelled in bowling and participated in leagues until her late eighties.
Theresa is survived by two daughters, Genevieve Morelli and Maryann DeSarro (Dominick), one son, Thomas Morelli (Angela), and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Micka, and brother Joseph Colabroy, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Thomas Colabroy, Elizabeth Zimmer, and Rena Morelli.
Arrangements by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes, Bradenton, FL; funeral mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Theresa's memory can be made to the of America or . Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020