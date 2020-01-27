Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
THERESA MORELLI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA MORELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA MORELLI


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA MORELLI Obituary
Theresa Morelli, 91, passed away January 24, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. She lived in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania from 1996 until 2018. She was married to Frank A. Morelli for 37 years until his death in 1991.

Theresa had a long career as a legal secretary. Upon retirement, she spent many years as a volunteer for various charities. An active and independent senior, Theresa excelled in bowling and participated in leagues until her late eighties.

Theresa is survived by two daughters, Genevieve Morelli and Maryann DeSarro (Dominick), one son, Thomas Morelli (Angela), and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Micka, and brother Joseph Colabroy, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Thomas Colabroy, Elizabeth Zimmer, and Rena Morelli.

Arrangements by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes, Bradenton, FL; funeral mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Theresa's memory can be made to the of America or . Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -