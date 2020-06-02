Theresa Nina Natosi passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age 104 after succumbing to the after effects of the Covid-19 virus in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where she spent the last 13 years of a long and inspiring life. She was born on January 12, 1916 to Italian immigrant parents in Brooklyn, New York, later moving to Hoboken, New Jersey, which remained her home for much of her early adulthood. There she met and married Angelo "Murphy" Natosi, whom she would describe ever after as "the love of my life." She never remarried after his untimely death at the age of 39 in 1952.
Theresa embraced the challenge of raising two children as a single parent with a resilience that would remain an inherent part of her character.
She worked for many years as a hairdresser at House of Charm in Union City, followed by a lengthy career with Chemical Bank in New York City until her retirement.
Theresa was a beacon of light to others, and her spirit had a profound impact on everyone she touched, from numerous friends to extended family across the country who never missed one of her birthday celebrations.
Her faith was exemplified through devotion to her church and as a volunteer at Saint Joseph's Home of the Blind, offering her time, companionship, and a very good haircut.
She took comfort in the simple things in life, taking great pride in crocheting and knitting sweaters and hats for her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and anyone else who could benefit from her warmth. As an avid baker, her bread was unparalleled.
Theresa is survived by her son Philip, his wife Jolene (nee Lucci) and daughter Geraldine Giorgio, as well as 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as "Fudgie."
Services: A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE!
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.