Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Rivas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Rivas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa Rivas Obituary
Theresa (Andino) Rivas, 80, of Bethlehem, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francisco Rivas (2014). She was a member and secretary for 16 years at the Third Day Worship Center, Allentown and more recently had also been attending Koinonia House of Worship, Whitehall. She is survived by her son, Francisco Rivas; daughters, Janet Soto (Dennis): Evelyn Rosado (Louis); Abigail Hernandez (Mario); sister, Gloria Andino; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services: Viewing Wednesday from 7-9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. followed a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. all from JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial will be at Bethlehem Mem. Park. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now