Theresa (Andino) Rivas, 80, of Bethlehem, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francisco Rivas (2014). She was a member and secretary for 16 years at the Third Day Worship Center, Allentown and more recently had also been attending Koinonia House of Worship, Whitehall. She is survived by her son, Francisco Rivas; daughters, Janet Soto (Dennis): Evelyn Rosado (Louis); Abigail Hernandez (Mario); sister, Gloria Andino; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services: Viewing Wednesday from 7-9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. followed a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. all from JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial will be at Bethlehem Mem. Park. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019