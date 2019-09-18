|
|
Theresa Roma 92, of Allentown, passed away on Monday September 16, 2019 in the home of her daughter Patricia Molitoris. Theresa was the wife of the late Michael Roma who passed in 2006. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth Bertalan. Theresa was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church where she was a past Pres. of the Atlar & Rosary Society, and a past member of the church choir. For many years Theresa worked in the school cafeteria. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving is her son Michael A. and wife Janet M. of Stephens City, Va., her daughters; Patricia A. wife of Stephen Molitoris of Northampton, and Judith M. wife of Chris Owens of Pottstown. Her brother Frank Bertalan, and her sister Mary Paukovits both of Allentown. Theresa's grandchildren are Eric Molitoris his wife Allison and their daughter Avery, Stephen P. his wife Teresa and their sons Patrick & Luke. Andrew Roma, Madeline Roma, and Michael Owens. She was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ellen in 1954, and her four siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30-10:40 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Theresa's memory to her church, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019