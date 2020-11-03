Theresa Spitzer, 91, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Frank L. Spitzer, who passed on Sept. 17, 2018. Born April 21, 1929 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Schmidt) Lang. Theresa worked at Clyde Shirt Co in Northampton for many years as a seamstress. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Theresa was an active member of the Burgenland Gemeine Shaaf. Survivors: sons, Robert S. and Anthony J. Spitzer; granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica; great grandsons, Brian and Alexandar; and sister, Wanita Luisser. Services: A private funeral will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton in loving memory of Theresa.