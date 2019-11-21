|
Theresa T. Murphy, 82 years, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown. She was the widow of James J. Murphy. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was a daughter of the late James and Mildred (Giglio) Martin. She was best known as a lover of people and animals, and a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi in Allentown and served the Whitehall-Coplay School District as a cashier for 25 years. Theresa's selflessness, spirit of gratitude and unwavering faith has touched the lives of all she knew. As the matriarch of the Murphy family, she will be greatly missed.
Survivors: daughters: Dana, wife of Artie Pfeiffer of Bellmore, NY, Veronica, wife of Phil DeAngelis of Quakertown, Virginia Horvath of Iowa, and Kelly Murphy of Whitehall, brother and sister: John Martin and Mary Larson, both of Florida, grandchildren: Richard, Jimmy, Philip and Theresa, great grandchildren, Tanner, Jamey, and Millie, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson Justin.
Services: 1:30 PM, Saturday, November 23 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 22 from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment, Jordan Lutheran Cemetery in Orefield. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019