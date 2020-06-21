Theresia K. Stubits
96 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Samu) Stubits. Theresia served in the US Army during WWII and the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. She returned home and became a Practical Nurse at the former Hoff Hospital in Northampton. Theresia was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan. She is survived by sister-in-law, Marie Stubits, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and their extended families; predeceased by sisters, Anna Sorinsky, Rose Federanich, Mary Oswald and Helen Smith; along with brothers, Joseph, Steven, and George Stubits. Private burial was in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Cemetery, Northampton. Memorial contributions are suggested to Animals in Distress PO Box 609 Coopersburg, PA 18036. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
