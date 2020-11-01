Thomas A. Armbruster, affectionately known as "TA", 89, of Allentown passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice. Tom recently moved from St. Augustine where he resided with his loving wife Sue (Keldsen) Armbruster.



Thomas was the President and Owner of TA Armbruster, Inc., a prominent Lehigh Valley general contracting company. Some of the more well-known projects included Air Products in Trexlertown, St. Thomas Moore, Lehigh Valley Mall, Lehigh County Velodrome, Muhlenberg College and other local schools and churches.



Born in East Mauch Chunk, he was the son of the late Joseph V. and Anna E. (Kehrli) Armbruster. He was a 1949 graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School and a follower of the Catholic faith. Tom loved his family, friends, and enjoyed an adventurous life as an avid pilot, scuba diver and fisherman. Other hobbies included boating, volleyball and golf.



Surviving in addition to his widow, Sue, are his children; Bonnie, with whom he resided, Richard, Michael, Eileen, Suzanne, Joseph, Amy and Tina; Siblings Doris Searfoss, Suzanne Kowatch and Fredrick Armbruster; 17 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Armbruster Jr., a great grandson Elias and a brother Joseph Armbruster.



Service: Calling 10-11am, services to follow at Melber Funeral Home in Jim Thorpe, Saturday, November 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.



