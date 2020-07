It's with heavy heart that I said good bye to Dad. He was the best Dad and just a wonderful person all around.

He was kind and gentle but also stubborn and strong and fought hard to the end. I don't think he was ready to leave us. Spent the morning surrounded by family chatting happily with us and passed away peacefully.

I know mom was waiting for him and they are once again happy together. Love you both and miss you

Pat Bortz

Daughter