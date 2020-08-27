1/1
Thomas A. Koszo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Koszo, 62, of Allentown, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He was the husband of Anna (Csuka) Roach.

Tom was born in Pottstown, a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Szimhart) Koszo. He graduated in 1976 from the former St. Pius X High School and also earned an associate's degree in nursing from Montgomery County Community College. Tom was employed as a registered nurse at Mercy Suburban Hospital, Norristown, PA. This is a testament to Tom's commitment and sincere service character. He was always willing to help family, friends and all he found in need of a hand. These strong character qualities were developed throughout his life, from childhood through his parents' care, Hungarian Scouting and Folk Dancing. His life-long commitment to the Hungarian Sports Club followed him from his toddler days that blossomed into an always active membership as a dedicated Board of Directors Member since his teens to the present. Tom loved being outdoors. He enjoyed skiing, hunting, camping, hiking, white-water-rafting and yes, even skydiving. Tom was an enthusiastic chef who delighted in sharing the results of his culinary skills with family and friends. Balanced with his dedication to his calling, Nursing, he was always active in family events. You would think he had little time for anything else, yet he did find his Sweet Heart, Anna. Together they shared red-neck dates, worldwide traveling, creating a loving home and entertaining family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters: Agnes V. Seitz and her husband Jeno, of Newtown, PA; Julianna Szonntag and her husband Thomas, of Kennett Square, PA; niece: Erika Szonntag; nephews: Jeno A. Seitz Jr., Endre Seitz and his wife Katie, and Andrew Szonntag; great-nephews: Aedan, Jeno P. Seitz and Declan Seitz; step-daughter: Stephanie Riggins and her husband Daniel; step-granddaughter, Lydia Riggins. He was also predeceased by a brother, Attila A. Koszo.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA from 6 to 8 PM. CDC and PA guidelines for inside gatherings including social distancing and masks will be observed. A private mass and burial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved