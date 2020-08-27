Thomas A. Koszo, 62, of Allentown, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He was the husband of Anna (Csuka) Roach.
Tom was born in Pottstown, a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Szimhart) Koszo. He graduated in 1976 from the former St. Pius X High School and also earned an associate's degree in nursing from Montgomery County Community College. Tom was employed as a registered nurse at Mercy Suburban Hospital, Norristown, PA. This is a testament to Tom's commitment and sincere service character. He was always willing to help family, friends and all he found in need of a hand. These strong character qualities were developed throughout his life, from childhood through his parents' care, Hungarian Scouting and Folk Dancing. His life-long commitment to the Hungarian Sports Club followed him from his toddler days that blossomed into an always active membership as a dedicated Board of Directors Member since his teens to the present. Tom loved being outdoors. He enjoyed skiing, hunting, camping, hiking, white-water-rafting and yes, even skydiving. Tom was an enthusiastic chef who delighted in sharing the results of his culinary skills with family and friends. Balanced with his dedication to his calling, Nursing, he was always active in family events. You would think he had little time for anything else, yet he did find his Sweet Heart, Anna. Together they shared red-neck dates, worldwide traveling, creating a loving home and entertaining family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters: Agnes V. Seitz and her husband Jeno, of Newtown, PA; Julianna Szonntag and her husband Thomas, of Kennett Square, PA; niece: Erika Szonntag; nephews: Jeno A. Seitz Jr., Endre Seitz and his wife Katie, and Andrew Szonntag; great-nephews: Aedan, Jeno P. Seitz and Declan Seitz; step-daughter: Stephanie Riggins and her husband Daniel; step-granddaughter, Lydia Riggins. He was also predeceased by a brother, Attila A. Koszo.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA from 6 to 8 PM. CDC and PA guidelines for inside gatherings including social distancing and masks will be observed. A private mass and burial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by visiting www.stjude.org
. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
.