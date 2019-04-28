Morning Call Obituaries
Thomas A. Lohrman

Thomas A. Lohrman Obituary
Thomas A. Lohrman, 78, formerly of Center Valley, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Phoebe of Allentown. He was the husband of Susan J. (Roth) Lohrman to whom he was married for 54 years. Born in Allentown, PA, Thomas was the son of the late Gerald and Eva (DeLong) Lohrman. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a sales representative for Rileigh's for 28 years before retiring in 2005. Tom had a passion for music, art and theater and channeled this love into creating and performing puppet shows for more than 50 years.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Susan J., he is survived by son, Matthew and his wife, Susan M. of Schnecksville, PA; daughter, Elizabeth Evans and her husband, Brent of Longmont, CO; grandsons, Preston Evans and his wife, Mallory of Endwell, NY and granddaughter, Sierra Herrman, and her husband Glenn of Quakertown, PA as well as four greatgrandchildren, Saxon, Nollie, Amelia and Miles. Also surviving is his sister, Carol Buss, wife of Ronald Buss of Schnecksville, PA. Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Timothy.Services: Private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Arrangement by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019
